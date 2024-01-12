In-Depth Examination Of 8 Analyst Recommendations For Johnson Controls Intl

Loading... Loading...

Johnson Controls Intl JCI underwent analysis by 8 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 3 4 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 2 3 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $59.38, a high estimate of $66.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. A decline of 4.73% from the prior average price target is evident in the current average.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of Johnson Controls Intl among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Underperform $50.00 $54.00 Joe O'Dea Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $63.00 $62.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Maintains Outperform $66.00 - Deane Dray RBC Capital Lowers Sector Perform $54.00 $58.00 Julian Mitchell Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $60.00 $64.00 Jeffrey Sprague Vertical Research Announces Hold $55.00 - Andrew Kaplowitz Citigroup Raises Neutral $61.00 $58.00 Noah Kaye Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $66.00 $78.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Johnson Controls Intl compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Johnson Controls Intl's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Johnson Controls Intl's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Johnson Controls Intl: A Closer Look

Johnson Controls manufactures, installs, and services HVAC systems, building management systems and controls, industrial refrigeration systems, and fire and security solutions. Commercial HVAC accounts for over 45% of sales, fire and security represents roughly 40% of sales, and residential HVAC, industrial refrigeration, and other solutions account for the remaining 15% of revenue. In fiscal 2023, Johnson Controls generated nearly $27 billion in revenue.

Johnson Controls Intl: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Johnson Controls Intl faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -3.18% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Johnson Controls Intl's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 7.95%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 3.34%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 1.29%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Johnson Controls Intl's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.53, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

