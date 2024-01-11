Analyst Expectations For Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Future

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Intl Flavors & Fragrances IFF were provided by 7 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 5 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 2 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 1 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $83.57, a high estimate of $87.00, and a low estimate of $78.00. This current average reflects an increase of 4.68% from the previous average price target of $79.83.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The standing of Intl Flavors & Fragrances among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Joshua Spector UBS Raises Neutral $82.00 $78.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $81.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $81.00 $75.00 John Eade Argus Research Announces Buy $85.00 - Joshua Spector UBS Lowers Neutral $78.00 $88.00 Michael Sison Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $85.00 $80.00 Mark Astrachan Stifel Raises Hold $87.00 $77.00

Key Insights:

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Intl Flavors & Fragrances. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Intl Flavors & Fragrances compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Intl Flavors & Fragrances's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

For valuable insights into Intl Flavors & Fragrances's market performance, consider these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators. Stay well-informed and make prudent decisions using our Ratings Table.

Discovering Intl Flavors & Fragrances: A Closer Look

International Flavors & Fragrances is the largest specialty ingredients producer globally. The company sells ingredients for the food, beverage, health, household goods, personal care, and pharmaceutical industries. The company makes proprietary formulations, partnering with customers to deliver custom solutions. The nourish segment, which generates roughly half of revenue, is a leading flavor producer and also sell texturants, plant-based proteins, and other ingredients. The health and biosciences business, which generates around one fourth of revenue, is a global leader in probiotics and enzymes. IFF is also one of the leading fragrance producers in the world. The firm also sells pharmaceutical ingredients such as excipients and time-release polymers.

Key Indicators: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Surpassing industry standards, the company's market capitalization asserts its dominance in terms of size, suggesting a robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.93%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Materials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive net margin of 0.89%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROE is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of 0.14%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Intl Flavors & Fragrances's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.07%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: Intl Flavors & Fragrances's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.65, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

