Assessing Ambrx Biopharma: Insights From 7 Financial Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Providing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish, 7 analysts have published ratings on Ambrx Biopharma AMAM in the last three months.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 5 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 3 1 0 0 3M Ago 0 2 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $22.43, a high estimate of $33.00, and a low estimate of $9.00. This current average has decreased by 8.45% from the previous average price target of $24.50.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

The perception of Ambrx Biopharma by financial experts is analyzed through recent analyst actions. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Yuan Zhi B. Riley Securities Raises Neutral $28.00 $26.00 Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 - Reni Benjamin JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $15.00 - Corinne Jenkins Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $9.00 $10.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Lowers Outperform $32.00 $33.00 Brian Abrahams RBC Capital Raises Outperform $33.00 $29.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $25.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ambrx Biopharma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Ambrx Biopharma. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ambrx Biopharma compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Ambrx Biopharma compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Ambrx Biopharma's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

To gain a panoramic view of Ambrx Biopharma's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Ambrx Biopharma analyst ratings.

If you are interested in following small-cap stock news and performance you can start by tracking it here.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Ambrx Biopharma: A Closer Look

Ambrx Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biologics company focused on discovering and developing a novel class of engineered precision biologics (EPBs) using its proprietary expanded genetic code technology platform that allows incorporating synthetic amino acids (SAAs) into proteins within living cells. Its product pipeline includes ARX788, ARX517, ARX305 among others.

A Deep Dive into Ambrx Biopharma's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, Ambrx Biopharma faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -96.68% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -43375.47%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Ambrx Biopharma's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive -9.33% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Ambrx Biopharma's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -8.34%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, Ambrx Biopharma adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.