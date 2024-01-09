Peeling Back The Layers: Exploring Uber Technologies Through Analyst Insights

Loading... Loading...

In the last three months, 16 analysts have published ratings on Uber Technologies UBER, offering a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 3 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 5 0 0 0

Providing deeper insights, analysts have established 12-month price targets, indicating an average target of $63.44, along with a high estimate of $75.00 and a low estimate of $51.00. Observing a 5.1% increase, the current average has risen from the previous average price target of $60.36.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The analysis of recent analyst actions sheds light on the perception of Uber Technologies by financial experts. The following summary presents key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $69.00 - Anindya Das Nomura Raises Neutral $62.00 $59.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $70.00 $61.00 Jason Helfstein Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $75.00 $65.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $62.00 - Bernie McTernan Needham Maintains Buy $63.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $72.00 $66.00 Andrew Boone JMP Securities Raises Market Outperform $62.00 $57.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $62.00 $60.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Raises Buy $62.00 $61.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Overweight $62.00 $56.00 Youssef Squali Truist Securities Lowers Buy $58.00 $60.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $64.00 $59.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Raises Overweight $61.00 $60.00 Justin Patterson Keybanc Announces Overweight $60.00 - Aaron Kessler Seaport Global Announces Buy $51.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Uber Technologies. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Uber Technologies compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Understanding forecasts, analysts offer estimates for Uber Technologies's future value. Examining the current and prior targets provides insight into analysts' changing expectations.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Uber Technologies's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies is a technology provider that matches riders with drivers, hungry people with restaurants and food delivery service providers, and shippers with carriers. The firm's on-demand technology platform could eventually be used for additional products and services, such as autonomous vehicles, delivery via drones, and Uber Elevate, which, as the firm refers to it, provides "aerial ride-sharing." Uber Technologies is headquartered in San Francisco and operates in over 63 countries with over 131 million users that order rides or food at least once a month. Approximately 44% of its gross revenue comes from ridesharing and 34% from food delivery.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Uber Technologies

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization surpasses industry averages, showcasing a dominant size relative to peers and suggesting a strong market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Uber Technologies's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 11.37% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: Uber Technologies's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 2.38%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): Uber Technologies's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of 2.45%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Uber Technologies's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 0.63%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Uber Technologies's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.17, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Significance of Analyst Ratings Explained

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

