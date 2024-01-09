Take-Two Interactive Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (11 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 11 analysts have released ratings for Take-Two Interactive TTWO, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $172.09, with a high estimate of $200.00 and a low estimate of $155.00. Witnessing a positive shift, the current average has risen by 8.8% from the previous average price target of $158.17.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A clear picture of Take-Two Interactive's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $200.00 - Peter Supino Wolfe Research Announces Outperform $186.00 - Omar Dessouky B of A Securities Announces Neutral $170.00 - Bryan Kraft Deutsche Bank Raises Buy $175.00 $155.00 Eric Handler Roth MKM Raises Buy $168.00 $160.00 Mike Hickey Benchmark Raises Buy $164.00 $156.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 - Brian Fitzgerald Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $170.00 $160.00 Matthew Cost Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $175.00 $160.00 Matthew Thornton Truist Securities Lowers Buy $155.00 $158.00 Nick McKay Wedbush Maintains Outperform $165.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Take-Two Interactive. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Take-Two Interactive compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Take-Two Interactive's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of Take-Two Interactive's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Take-Two Interactive analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About Take-Two Interactive

Found in 1993, Take-Two consists of three wholly owned labels, Rockstar Games, 2K, and Zynga. The firm is one of the world's largest independent video game publishers on consoles, PCs, smartphones, and tablets. Take-Two's franchise portfolio is headlined by "Grand Theft Auto" (345 million units sold) and contains other well-known titles such as "NBA 2K," "Civilization," "Borderlands," "Bioshock," and "Xcom." Zynga mobile titles include "Farmville," "Empires & Puzzles," and "CSR Racing.".

A Deep Dive into Take-Two Interactive's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: Above industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization emphasizes a noteworthy size, indicative of a strong market presence.

Revenue Growth: Take-Two Interactive's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -6.77%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Take-Two Interactive's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -41.84%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of -6.26%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Take-Two Interactive's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching -3.54%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.42.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.