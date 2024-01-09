The Analyst Verdict: Alignment Healthcare In The Eyes Of 5 Experts

Loading... Loading...

5 analysts have shared their evaluations of Alignment Healthcare ALHC during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 0 3 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 2 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $9.45, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $7.25. This current average reflects an increase of 11.18% from the previous average price target of $8.50.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

The standing of Alignment Healthcare among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $12.00 $10.00 Kevin Caliendo UBS Raises Neutral $9.00 $6.50 Kevin Fischbeck B of A Securities Announces Neutral $7.25 - John Ransom Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $10.00 $9.00 Scott Fidel Stephens & Co. Announces Equal-Weight $9.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Alignment Healthcare. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Alignment Healthcare compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Alignment Healthcare's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Delving into Alignment Healthcare's Background

Alignment Healthcare Inc is a next-generation, consumer-centric platform that is revolutionizing the healthcare experience for seniors through Medicare Advantage plans. These plans are marketed and sold direct-to-consumer, allowing seniors to select the manner in which they receive healthcare coverage and services on an annual basis.

Alignment Healthcare's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Analysis: Falling below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization reflects a reduced size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Alignment Healthcare showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 26.74% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Alignment Healthcare's net margin lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -7.67%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Alignment Healthcare's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -17.59%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.51%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.91, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

