Demystifying Snap: Insights From 10 Analyst Reviews

Analysts' ratings for Snap SNAP over the last quarter vary from bullish to bearish, as provided by 10 analysts.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 2 2 4 2 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 4 2 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $13.9, a high estimate of $23.00, and a low estimate of $7.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 57.42% increase from the previous average price target of $8.83.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

The standing of Snap among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Brian Pitz BMO Capital Announces Outperform $22.00 - Michael Morris Guggenheim Raises Buy $23.00 $9.00 Ken Gawrelski Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $22.00 $8.00 James Heaney Jefferies Raises Buy $16.00 $12.00 Thomas Champion Piper Sandler Raises Neutral $9.00 $8.00 Doug Anmuth JP Morgan Raises Underweight $9.00 $8.00 Brad Erickson RBC Capital Raises Sector Perform $10.00 $9.00 Brian Nowak Morgan Stanley Raises Underweight $7.00 $6.50 Barton Crockett Rosenblatt Raises Neutral $11.00 $9.00 Rohit Kulkarni Roth MKM Maintains Neutral $10.00 $10.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to Snap. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Snap compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for Snap's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Snap's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

All You Need to Know About Snap

Snap, which refers to itself as a camera company, has one of the most popular social networking apps, Snapchat, in developed regions such as North America and Europe. Snap generates nearly all its revenue from advertising with 70% coming from North America. The firm is headquartered in Venice, California.

A Deep Dive into Snap's Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Snap showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 5.32% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Communication Services sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Snap's net margin is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -30.98%, the company may encounter challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Snap's ROE falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -14.74%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Snap's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -4.79%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Snap's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 1.67. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

