Assessing CrowdStrike Holdings: Insights From 37 Financial Analysts

CrowdStrike Holdings CRWD has been analyzed by 37 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 16 19 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 3 0 0 0 2M Ago 11 14 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets assessed by analysts reveal further insights, featuring an average target of $239.57, a high estimate of $325.00, and a low estimate of $180.00. This upward trend is evident, with the current average reflecting a 13.43% increase from the previous average price target of $211.21.

Understanding Analyst Ratings: A Comprehensive Breakdown

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive CrowdStrike Holdings is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $304.00 $203.00 Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $300.00 $240.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $315.00 $245.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $325.00 $250.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $270.00 $238.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Buy $275.00 $225.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $269.00 $230.00 Gabriela Borges Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $222.00 $195.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Maintains Buy $230.00 - Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Buy $225.00 $205.00 Brad Reback Stifel Raises Buy $240.00 $225.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $235.00 - Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $203.00 $187.00 Michael Walkley Canaccord Genuity Raises Buy $240.00 $221.00 Rob Owens Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $245.00 $210.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $240.00 $180.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $238.00 $227.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Ittai Kidron Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $240.00 $215.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $230.00 $210.00 Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Raises Buy $245.00 $200.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $250.00 $245.00 Saket Kalia Barclays Raises Overweight $240.00 $225.00 Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $245.00 $240.00 Keith Bachman BMO Capital Raises Outperform $227.00 $167.00 Taz Koujalgi Wedbush Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Gray Powell BTIG Raises Buy $239.00 $192.00 Alex Henderson Needham Raises Buy $245.00 $215.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $180.00 - Catharine Trebnick Rosenblatt Maintains Buy $200.00 - Eric Heath Keybanc Raises Overweight $240.00 $200.00 Hamza Fodderwala Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $187.00 $175.00 Brian Essex JP Morgan Raises Overweight $210.00 $190.00 Joel Fishbein Truist Securities Raises Buy $230.00 $200.00 Trevor Walsh JMP Securities Maintains Market Outperform $235.00 - Joseph Bonner Argus Research Announces Buy $220.00 - Joseph Gallo Jefferies Raises Buy $225.00 $170.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to CrowdStrike Holdings. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of CrowdStrike Holdings compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts provide insights into price targets, offering estimates for the future value of CrowdStrike Holdings's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Unveiling the Story Behind CrowdStrike Holdings

CrowdStrike is a cloud-based cybersecurity company specializing in next-generation endpoint and cloud workload protection. CrowdStrike's primary offering is its Falcon platform that offers a proverbial single pane of glass for an enterprise to detect and respond to security threats attacking its IT infrastructure. The Texas-based firm was founded in 2011 and went public in 2019.

Key Indicators: CrowdStrike Holdings's Financial Health

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: CrowdStrike Holdings's remarkable performance in 3 months is evident. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved an impressive revenue growth rate of 35.31%. This signifies a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: CrowdStrike Holdings's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.39%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.38%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): CrowdStrike Holdings's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.47%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: CrowdStrike Holdings's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.39, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

