A Closer Look at 17 Analyst Recommendations For Advanced Micro Devices

Loading... Loading...

17 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Advanced Micro Devices AMD over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

In the table below, you'll find a summary of their recent ratings, revealing the shifting sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the previous months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 10 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 3 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $144.59, a high estimate of $200.00, and a low estimate of $98.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $140.67, the current average has increased by 2.79%.

Investigating Analyst Ratings: An Elaborate Study

A clear picture of Advanced Micro Devices's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ben Reitzes Melius Research Maintains Buy $188.00 - Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Raises Buy $162.00 $130.00 John Vinh Keybanc Raises Overweight $170.00 $140.00 Toshiya Hari Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $157.00 $137.00 Vivek Arya B of A Securities Announces Buy $165.00 - Hans Mosesmann Rosenblatt Maintains Outperform $200.00 - Ruben Roy Stifel Maintains Buy $145.00 - Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $140.00 $125.00 Suji Desilva Roth MKM Announces Buy $125.00 - Timothy Arcuri UBS Lowers Buy $135.00 $145.00 William Stein Truist Securities Lowers Hold $98.00 $128.00 Vijay Rakesh Mizuho Lowers Buy $130.00 $140.00 Blayne Curtis Barclays Lowers Overweight $120.00 $145.00 Matt Bryson Wedbush Lowers Outperform $130.00 $155.00 Joseph Moore Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $128.00 $138.00 Srini Pajjuri Raymond James Lowers Strong Buy $125.00 $145.00 John Vinh Keybanc Lowers Overweight $140.00 $160.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Advanced Micro Devices. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market.

Providing a comprehensive analysis, analysts offer qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Advanced Micro Devices compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Gaining insights, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Advanced Micro Devices's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Advanced Micro Devices's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Advanced Micro Devices analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Advanced Micro Devices: A Closer Look

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Advanced Micro Devices: Delving into Financials

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Advanced Micro Devices's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has been noteworthy. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 4.22%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 5.16%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): Advanced Micro Devices's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of 0.54%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Advanced Micro Devices's ROA falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.44%, the company may face hurdles in generating optimal returns from its assets.

Debt Management: With a below-average debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, Advanced Micro Devices adopts a prudent financial strategy, indicating a balanced approach to debt management.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.