Navigating 15 Analyst Ratings For GitLab

Loading... Loading...

GitLab GTLB has been analyzed by 15 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 4 7 4 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 3 6 4 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $64.13, a high estimate of $80.00, and a low estimate of $50.00. This current average has increased by 7.47% from the previous average price target of $59.67.

Exploring Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Overview

The standing of GitLab among financial experts becomes clear with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Announces Buy $73.00 - Kash Rangan Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $80.00 $70.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 Nick Altmann Scotiabank Raises Sector Outperform $70.00 $60.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Raises Overweight $65.00 $55.00 Pinjalim Bora JP Morgan Raises Neutral $55.00 $48.00 Matthew Hedberg RBC Capital Raises Outperform $70.00 $62.00 J. Derrick Wood TD Cowen Raises Outperform $71.00 $63.00 Miller Jump Truist Securities Raises Buy $70.00 $65.00 Gregg Moskowitz Mizuho Raises Neutral $65.00 $51.00 Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Raises Equal-Weight $55.00 $50.00 Jonathan Ruykhaver Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $55.00 - Ryan Macwilliams Barclays Lowers Equal-Weight $50.00 $65.00 Gray Powell BTIG Announces Buy $56.00 - Michael Turits Keybanc Lowers Overweight $57.00 $65.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GitLab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to GitLab. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GitLab compared to the broader market.

Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of GitLab compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of GitLab's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

To gain a panoramic view of GitLab's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on GitLab analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

All You Need to Know About GitLab

GitLab Inc operates on an all-remote model. The company is a technology company whose primary offering is GitLab, a complete DevOps platform delivered as a single application. GitLab is used by a wide range of organizations. The company also provides related training and professional services. GitLab is offered on both self-managed and software-as-a-service (SaaS) models. The principal markets for GitLab are currently located in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company is focused on accelerating innovation and broadening the distribution of its platform to companies across the world.

Financial Insights: GitLab

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: GitLab displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 31 October, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 32.47%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Information Technology sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -190.53%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -42.87%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): GitLab's ROA is below industry standards, pointing towards difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -23.61%, the company may encounter challenges in delivering satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: GitLab's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 0.0, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.