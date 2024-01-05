The Analyst Landscape: 5 Takes On Bank OZK

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for Bank OZK OZK were provided by 5 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below offers a condensed view of their recent ratings, showcasing the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 0 3 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Bank OZK, revealing an average target of $45.8, a high estimate of $55.00, and a low estimate of $38.00. Marking an increase of 14.5%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $40.00.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Bank OZK. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jared Shaw Wells Fargo Announces Underweight $41.00 - Jennifer Demba Truist Securities Raises Hold $55.00 $38.00 Ben Gerlinger Citigroup Announces Buy $50.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Hold $38.00 $40.00 Manan Gosalia Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $45.00 $42.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Bank OZK. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market.

Analysts assign qualitative assessments to stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey the analysts' expectations for the relative performance of Bank OZK compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Delving into movements, analysts provide estimates for the future value of Bank OZK's stock. This analysis reveals shifts in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Bank OZK's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Bank OZK Better

Bank OZK is a bank holding company that owns and operates a community bank, Bank of the Ozarks. The bank operates offices primarily in the southeastern United States, as well as Texas, New York, and California. The bank holding company also owns a number of finance subsidiary business trusts formed in connection with the issuance of debt and preferred securities. Bank of the Ozarks provides a wide range of retail and commercial banking services, but principally concentrates its activities on real estate loans, which account for the great majority of the bank's loans and leases. The bank's real estate lending arm, which finances many metropolitan construction and development projects, extends further than many of its community banking competitors.

Bank OZK's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Revenue Growth: Bank OZK displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 21.12%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company surpassed expectations with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Bank OZK's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 43.54% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Bank OZK's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 3.76% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): Bank OZK's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROA, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROA of 0.53%, the company showcases efficient use of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Bank OZK's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.42, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

The Core of Analyst Ratings: What Every Investor Should Know

Experts in banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their comprehensive research involves attending company conference calls and meetings, analyzing financial statements, and engaging with insiders to generate what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

