Deep Dive Into Grupo Televisa Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Grupo Televisa TV underwent analysis by 4 analysts in the last quarter, revealing a spectrum of viewpoints from bullish to bearish.

Summarizing their recent assessments, the table below illustrates the evolving sentiments in the past 30 days and compares them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 2 0 0 0 0

Insights from analysts' 12-month price targets are revealed, presenting an average target of $5.85, a high estimate of $12.00, and a low estimate of $3.50. This current average has decreased by 14.97% from the previous average price target of $6.88.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive Grupo Televisa is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Cesar Medina Morgan Stanley Lowers Equal-Weight $4.00 $7.00 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.50 $3.90 Vitor Tomita Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $3.90 $4.60 Matthew Harrigan Benchmark Maintains Buy $12.00 $12.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Grupo Televisa. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Considering these analyst evaluations in conjunction with other financial indicators can offer a comprehensive understanding of Grupo Televisa's market position. Stay informed and make well-informed decisions with our Ratings Table.

Get to Know Grupo Televisa Better

Grupo Televisa is one of the leading telecommunication firms in Mexico. Its cable arm, Izzi, holds networks that pass 20 million Mexican homes and provide broadband service to 6 million customers. The firm is also one of the largest pay-television providers in Mexico, with more than 4 million customers. Televisa holds a majority stake in Sky Mexico, the country's only satellite-TV provider, serving about 6 million customers. Televisa holds interests in several smaller businesses, including terrestrial radio, magazine publishing, Mexico bingo parlors, and three of Mexico's professional soccer teams. It plans to spin these businesses off in the near future. After merging its traditional media business into Univision, Televisa owns a 45% stake in combined entity TelevisaUnivision.

Grupo Televisa: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company's market capitalization is below the industry average, suggesting that it is relatively smaller compared to peers. This could be due to various factors, including perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Negative Revenue Trend: Examining Grupo Televisa's financials over 3 months reveals challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a decline of approximately -4.86% in revenue growth, reflecting a decrease in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Communication Services sector.

Net Margin: Grupo Televisa's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -5.01%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Grupo Televisa's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional ROE, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable ROE of -0.72%, the company showcases efficient use of equity capital and strong financial health.

Return on Assets (ROA): Grupo Televisa's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of -0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 0.78.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

