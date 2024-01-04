SLM Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (10 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

Ratings for SLM SLM were provided by 10 analysts in the past three months, showcasing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 7 3 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 2 1 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 4 1 0 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $17.5, a high estimate of $21.00, and a low estimate of $14.00. No alteration is observed as the current average remains at the previous average price target.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive SLM. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Richard Shane JP Morgan Raises Neutral $20.00 $18.00 Vincent Caintic Stephens & Co. Raises Equal-Weight $18.00 $16.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Raises Outperform $21.00 $18.00 Michael Kaye Wells Fargo Announces Overweight $20.00 - Mark Devries Barclays Announces Overweight $16.00 - Moshe Orenbuch TD Cowen Announces Outperform $17.50 - Jeffery Harte Morgan Stanley Lowers Overweight $16.00 $17.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Lowers Outperform $16.00 $17.00 Richard Shane JP Morgan Lowers Overweight $16.50 $19.50 Noah Kaye Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $14.00 $17.00

Key Insights:

Analysts frequently update their recommendations based on evolving market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to SLM. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market.

Analysts unravel qualitative evaluations for stocks, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings offer insights into expectations for the relative performance of SLM compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for SLM's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Analyzing these analyst evaluations alongside relevant financial metrics can provide a comprehensive view of SLM's market position. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Discovering SLM: A Closer Look

SLM Corp is the largest student lender in the country. It makes and holds student loans through the guaranteed Federal Family Education Loan Program as well as through private channels. It also engages in debt-management operations, including accounts receivable and collections services, and runs college savings programs.

A Deep Dive into SLM's Financials

Market Capitalization Perspectives: The company's market capitalization falls below industry averages, signaling a relatively smaller size compared to peers. This positioning may be influenced by factors such as perceived growth potential or operational scale.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, SLM faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -12.0% in revenue growth as of 30 September, 2023. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: The company's net margin is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 6.05%, the company may need to address challenges in effective cost control.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of 1.59%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.09%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: SLM's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 3.56. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

