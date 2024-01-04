Expert Ratings For Rivian Automotive

Loading... Loading...

8 analysts have shared their evaluations of Rivian Automotive RIVN during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 3 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 2 0 0 3M Ago 2 2 0 0 0

Analysts have set 12-month price targets for Rivian Automotive, revealing an average target of $24.62, a high estimate of $31.00, and a low estimate of $19.00. This current average represents a 10.47% decrease from the previous average price target of $27.50.

Deciphering Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Analysis

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Rivian Automotive. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stephen Gengaro Stifel Announces Buy $23.00 - Mark Delaney Goldman Sachs Lowers Neutral $19.00 $25.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Overweight $27.00 $29.00 Colin Langan Wells Fargo Lowers Equal-Weight $19.00 $24.00 Andres Sheppard Cantor Fitzgerald Announces Overweight $29.00 - Chris Pierce Needham Maintains Buy $31.00 - Joseph Spak UBS Announces Buy $24.00 - Daniel Ives Wedbush Lowers Outperform $25.00 $32.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Rivian Automotive. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

About Rivian Automotive

Rivian Automotive Inc designs, develops and manufactures category-defining electric vehicles and accessories. In the consumer market, the company launched the R1 platform with the first generation of consumer vehicles: the R1T, a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck, and the R1S, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle (SUV).

Understanding the Numbers: Rivian Automotive's Finances

Market Capitalization Analysis: The company exhibits a lower market capitalization profile, positioning itself below industry averages. This suggests a smaller scale relative to peers.

Revenue Growth: Rivian Automotive displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 149.44%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Consumer Discretionary sector.

Net Margin: Rivian Automotive's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of -102.24%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently using equity capital. With an ROE of -12.28%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns for shareholders.

Return on Assets (ROA): Rivian Automotive's ROA lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns from its assets. With an ROA of -8.12%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Debt Management: Rivian Automotive's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average at 0.32, reflecting a lower dependency on debt financing and a more conservative financial approach.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may supplement their ratings with predictions for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, offering investors a more comprehensive outlook. However, investors should be mindful that analysts, like any human, can have subjective perspectives influencing their forecasts.

