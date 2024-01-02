Zions Bancorp Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (13 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

During the last three months, 13 analysts shared their evaluations of Zions Bancorp ZION, revealing diverse outlooks from bullish to bearish.

The table below summarizes their recent ratings, showcasing the evolving sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 0 9 1 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0 1M Ago 1 0 3 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 5 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $39.31, a high estimate of $51.00, and a low estimate of $29.00. This current average has increased by 7.52% from the previous average price target of $36.56.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

An in-depth analysis of recent analyst actions unveils how financial experts perceive Zions Bancorp. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Jason Goldberg Barclays Raises Underweight $47.00 $35.00 Ryan Nash Goldman Sachs Raises Neutral $42.00 $37.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $51.00 $40.00 David George Baird Announces Neutral $45.00 - Mike Mayo Wells Fargo Raises Equal-Weight $36.00 $32.00 Keith Horowitz Citigroup Announces Neutral $37.00 - Brandon King Truist Securities Raises Buy $40.00 $34.00 Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Lowers Neutral $29.00 $34.00 Brandon King Truist Securities Lowers Buy $34.00 $39.00 Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Lowers Neutral $39.00 $40.00 David Chiaverini Wedbush Maintains Neutral $37.00 - Brad Milsaps Piper Sandler Announces Neutral $34.00 - Steven Alexopoulos JP Morgan Raises Neutral $40.00 $38.00

Key Insights:

Rating: Delving into assessments, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings communicate expectations for the relative performance of Zions Bancorp compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Unveiling the Story Behind Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation is a regional U.S. bank with core operations that span 11 states. The bank is headquartered in Salt Lake City and does business primarily in the Western and Southwestern United States. Zions primarily focuses on providing banking services to small and midsize businesses, with the majority of its loans focused on commercial and commercial real estate lending.

Zions Bancorp: Financial Performance Dissected

Market Capitalization Analysis: Positioned below industry benchmarks, the company's market capitalization faces constraints in size. This could be influenced by factors such as growth expectations or operational capacity.

Revenue Growth: Zions Bancorp's revenue growth over a period of 3 months has faced challenges. As of 30 September, 2023, the company experienced a revenue decline of approximately -7.61%. This indicates a decrease in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to competitors, the company encountered difficulties, with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Zions Bancorp's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of 21.83%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Zions Bancorp's ROE excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.44%. This signifies robust financial management and efficient use of shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is below industry benchmarks, signaling potential difficulties in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of 0.19%, the company may need to address challenges in generating satisfactory returns from its assets.

Debt Management: Zions Bancorp's debt-to-equity ratio is below industry norms, indicating a sound financial structure with a ratio of 0.11.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

