8 Analysts Assess Allstate: What You Need To Know

Allstate ALL has been analyzed by 8 analysts in the last three months, revealing a diverse range of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The following table provides a quick overview of their recent ratings, highlighting the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 5 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 3 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 1 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $149.38, with a high estimate of $160.00 and a low estimate of $138.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $138.14, the current average has increased by 8.14%.

Breaking Down Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Examination

In examining recent analyst actions, we gain insights into how financial experts perceive Allstate. The following summary outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Vikram Gandhi HSBC Announces Hold $145.00 - Michael Zaremski BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $140.00 $125.00 Brian Meredith UBS Raises Buy $160.00 $152.00 Alex Scott Goldman Sachs Raises Buy $141.00 $128.00 C. Gregory Peters Raymond James Raises Strong Buy $155.00 $145.00 Nicole Miller Regan Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $138.00 $137.00 Harry Fong Roth MKM Raises Buy $160.00 $145.00 Michael Ward Citigroup Raises Buy $156.00 $135.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to Allstate. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Allstate compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Allstate's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Allstate: A Closer Look

Allstate is one of the largest U.S. property and casualty insurers in the U.S. Personal auto represents the largest percentage of revenue, but the company offers homeowners insurance and other insurance products. Allstate products are sold in North America primarily by about 10,000 company agencies.

Unraveling the Financial Story of Allstate

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Allstate showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 9.76% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: Allstate's net margin falls below industry averages, indicating challenges in achieving strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.28%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Allstate's ROE lags behind industry averages, suggesting challenges in maximizing returns on equity capital. With an ROE of -0.31%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Allstate's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.04%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: The company faces challenges in debt management with a debt-to-equity ratio higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 0.63, caution is advised due to increased financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: Simplified

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

