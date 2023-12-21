Deep Dive Into Simon Property Group Stock: Analyst Perspectives (4 Ratings)

Loading... Loading...

In the preceding three months, 4 analysts have released ratings for Simon Property Group SPG, presenting a wide array of perspectives from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a snapshot of their recent ratings, showcasing how sentiments have evolved over the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 1 1 2 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0 1M Ago 0 1 1 0 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

Analysts' evaluations of 12-month price targets offer additional insights, showcasing an average target of $143.25, with a high estimate of $172.00 and a low estimate of $128.00. Surpassing the previous average price target of $136.00, the current average has increased by 5.33%.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

The standing of Simon Property Group among financial experts is revealed through an in-depth exploration of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Ronald Kamdem Morgan Stanley Raises Equal-Weight $143.00 $132.00 Alexander Goldfarb Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $172.00 $148.00 Ki Bin Kim Truist Securities Raises Hold $128.00 $125.00 Simon Yarmak Stifel Lowers Buy $130.00 $139.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts respond to changes in market conditions and company performance, frequently updating their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their reaction to recent developments related to Simon Property Group. This information offers a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering insights into predictions, analysts assign qualitative values, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Simon Property Group compared to the broader market.

Price Targets: Analysts navigate through adjustments in price targets, providing estimates for Simon Property Group's future value. Comparing current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of Simon Property Group's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Discovering Simon Property Group: A Closer Look

Simon Property Group is the second-largest real estate investment trust in the United States. Its portfolio includes an interest in 231 properties: 136 traditional malls, 70 premium outlets, 14 Mills centers (a combination of a traditional mall, outlet center, and big-box retailers), 6 lifestyle centers, and 5 other retail properties. Simon's portfolio averaged $693 in sales per square foot over the 12 months prior to the pandemic. The company also owns a 21% interest in Klepierre, a European retail company with investments in shopping centers in 16 countries, and joint venture interests in 33 premium outlets across 11 countries.

Key Indicators: Simon Property Group's Financial Health

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining Simon Property Group's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 7.23% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Real Estate sector.

Net Margin: Simon Property Group's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 42.11%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 20.69%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.81%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: Simon Property Group's debt-to-equity ratio stands notably higher than the industry average, reaching 8.73. This indicates a heavier reliance on borrowed funds, raising concerns about financial leverage.

