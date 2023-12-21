What Analysts Are Saying About Eli Lilly Stock

Loading... Loading...

14 analysts have expressed a variety of opinions on Eli Lilly LLY over the past quarter, offering a diverse set of opinions from bullish to bearish.

The table below provides a concise overview of recent ratings by analysts, offering insights into the changing sentiments over the past 30 days and drawing comparisons with the preceding months for a holistic perspective.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 10 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0 1M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 1 5 1 0 0 3M Ago 1 4 0 0 0

The 12-month price targets, analyzed by analysts, offer insights with an average target of $643.21, a high estimate of $722.00, and a low estimate of $535.00. Marking an increase of 4.93%, the current average surpasses the previous average price target of $613.00.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

A clear picture of Eli Lilly's perception among financial experts is painted with a thorough analysis of recent analyst actions. The summary below outlines key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Eli Lilly Daiwa Capital Announces Outperform $610.00 - Robyn Karnauskas Truist Securities Maintains Buy $650.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - James Shin Deutsche Bank Announces Hold $535.00 - David Phung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $722.00 $673.00 Andrew Baum Citigroup Raises Buy $675.00 $525.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Trung Huynh UBS Raises Buy $710.00 $612.00 David Phung Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $673.00 $640.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 - Mohit Bansal Wells Fargo Raises Overweight $650.00 $615.00 Louise Chen Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Overweight $630.00 -

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company.

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Eli Lilly. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market.

Analyzing trends, analysts offer qualitative evaluations, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of Eli Lilly compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts set price targets as an estimate of a stock's future value. Comparing the current and prior price targets provides insight into how analysts' expectations have changed over time. This information can be valuable for investors seeking to understand consensus views on the stock's potential future performance.

To gain a panoramic view of Eli Lilly's market performance, explore these analyst evaluations alongside essential financial indicators. Stay informed and make judicious decisions using our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on Eli Lilly analyst ratings.

Loading... Loading...

Discovering Eli Lilly: A Closer Look

Eli Lilly is a drug firm with a focus on neuroscience, cardiometabolic, cancer, and immunology. Lilly's key products include Verzenio for cancer; Mounjaro, Zepbound, Jardiance, Trulicity, Humalog, and Humulin for diabetes; and Taltz and Olumiant for immunology.

Eli Lilly's Financial Performance

Market Capitalization: Boasting an elevated market capitalization, the company surpasses industry averages. This signals substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: Over the 3 months period, Eli Lilly showcased positive performance, achieving a revenue growth rate of 36.84% as of 30 September, 2023. This reflects a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the company achieved a growth rate higher than the average among peers in Health Care sector.

Net Margin: Eli Lilly's net margin is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in maintaining strong profitability. With a net margin of -0.6%, the company may face hurdles in effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): Eli Lilly's ROE is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing equity capital. With an ROE of -0.52%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Return on Assets (ROA): Eli Lilly's ROA is below industry averages, indicating potential challenges in efficiently utilizing assets. With an ROA of -0.1%, the company may face hurdles in achieving optimal financial returns.

Debt Management: With a high debt-to-equity ratio of 1.8, Eli Lilly faces challenges in effectively managing its debt levels, indicating potential financial strain.

The Basics of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.