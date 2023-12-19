Where Caterpillar Stands With Analysts

Loading... Loading...

Caterpillar CAT has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 3 1 1 0 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 1 0 0 2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

Discover the 12-month price targets set by 5 analysts for Caterpillar in the last quarter. The average target is $286.4, with a high estimate of $320.00 and a low estimate of $250.00.

Check out a summary of analyst ratings for Caterpillar by 5 analysts in the last 3 months. A higher proportion of bullish ratings indicates positive sentiment, while bearish ratings suggest a negative outlook.

This current average has decreased by 4.29% from the previous average price target of $299.25.

Diving into Analyst Ratings: An In-Depth Exploration

Embark on a journey into the analyses of financial experts and analysts, featuring a detailed breakdown of their recent assessments for Caterpillar. Our Ratings Table below provides a comprehensive overview of the moves made by key analysts, their present ratings, and price targets. Understanding the perceptions of these experts towards the company can unveil valuable insights into possible market trends and investor sentiment.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Stanley Elliott Stifel Raises Buy $293.00 $285.00 Helen Fang HSBC Announces Hold $250.00 - Ivan Feinseth Tigress Financial Raises Buy $295.00 $282.00 Jerry Revich Goldman Sachs Lowers Buy $274.00 $315.00 Tami Zakaria JP Morgan Raises Overweight $320.00 $315.00

Key Insights:

Analysts adapt their recommendations to changing market conditions and company performance. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise' or 'Lower' their stance, it reflects their response to recent developments related to Caterpillar. This information provides a snapshot of how analysts perceive the current state of the company. Rating: Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market.

Gaining insights, analysts provide qualitative assessments, ranging from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings reflect expectations for the relative performance of Caterpillar compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of Caterpillar's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Understanding these analyst evaluations alongside key financial indicators can offer valuable insights into Caterpillar's market standing. Stay informed and make well-considered decisions with our Ratings Table.

Unveiling the Story Behind Caterpillar

Caterpillar is the premier manufacturer of heavy equipment, power solutions, and locomotives. It is currently the world's largest manufacturer of heavy equipment with over 13% market share in 2021. The company is divided into four reportable segments: construction industries, resource industries, energy and transportation, and Caterpillar Financial Services. Its products are available through a dealer network that covers the globe with about 2,700 branches maintained by 160 dealers. Caterpillar Financial Services provides retail financing for machinery and engines to its customers, in addition to wholesale financing for dealers, which increases the likelihood of Caterpillar product sales.

A Deep Dive into Caterpillar's Financials

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Revenue Growth: Caterpillar displayed positive results in 3 months. As of 30 September, 2023, the company achieved a solid revenue growth rate of approximately 12.11%. This indicates a notable increase in the company's top-line earnings. When compared to others in the Industrials sector, the company faces challenges, achieving a growth rate lower than the average among peers.

Net Margin: Caterpillar's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 16.62% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): Caterpillar's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 14.43%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): Caterpillar's ROA excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 3.24%. This signifies efficient management of assets and strong financial health.

Debt Management: Caterpillar's debt-to-equity ratio is notably higher than the industry average. With a ratio of 1.81, the company relies more heavily on borrowed funds, indicating a higher level of financial risk.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analyst ratings serve as essential indicators of stock performance, provided by experts in banking and financial systems. These specialists diligently analyze company financial statements, participate in conference calls, and engage with insiders to generate quarterly ratings for individual stocks.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

