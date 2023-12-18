Critical Insights From JPMorgan Chase Analyst Ratings: What You Need To Know

Loading... Loading...

Uncover the latest analyst ratings for JPMorgan Chase JPM and their implications:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 0 6 1 0 0 Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0 2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0 3M Ago 0 5 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, JPMorgan Chase has an average price target of $201.43 with a high of $243.00 and a low of $170.00.

Review how 7 analysts assessed JPMorgan Chase in the last 3 months. A higher number of bullish ratings suggests a positive analyst sentiment, while bearish ratings indicate a negative outlook.

A notable 3.07% increase in the average price target has occurred over the past month.

Decoding Analyst Ratings: A Detailed Look

Delve into the insights of financial experts and analysts as we provide a comprehensive breakdown of their recent evaluations for JPMorgan Chase. Our Ratings Table below offers a detailed overview of the decisions made by key analysts, their current ratings, and price targets. Understanding how these experts perceive the company can yield valuable insights into potential market trends and investor sentiment.

Analyst Analyst Firm Action Taken Rating Current Price Target Prior Price Target Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $243.00 $233.00 Scott Siefers Piper Sandler Raises Overweight $170.00 $168.00 James Fotheringham BMO Capital Raises Market Perform $171.00 $167.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Raises Outperform $233.00 $215.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $191.00 $187.00 Betsy Graseck Morgan Stanley Raises Overweight $187.00 $179.00 Chris Kotowski Oppenheimer Lowers Outperform $215.00 $219.00

Key Insights:

Action Taken: Responding to changing market dynamics and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their response to recent developments related to JPMorgan Chase. This offers insight into analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

Rating: Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market.

Offering a comprehensive view, analysts assess stocks qualitatively, spanning from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of JPMorgan Chase compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts predict movements in price targets, offering estimates for JPMorgan Chase's future value. Examining the current and prior targets offers insights into analysts' evolving expectations.

Navigating through these analyst evaluations alongside other financial indicators can contribute to a holistic understanding of JPMorgan Chase's market standing. Stay informed and make data-driven decisions with our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on JPMorgan Chase analyst ratings.

Delving into JPMorgan Chase's Background

JPMorgan Chase is one of the largest and most complex financial institutions in the United States, with nearly $4 trillion in assets. It is organized into four major segments--consumer and community banking, corporate and investment banking, commercial banking, and asset and wealth management. JPMorgan operates, and is subject to regulation, in multiple countries.

JPMorgan Chase's Economic Impact: An Analysis

Market Capitalization: Exceeding industry standards, the company's market capitalization places it above industry average in size relative to peers. This emphasizes its significant scale and robust market position.

Positive Revenue Trend: Examining JPMorgan Chase's financials over 3 months reveals a positive narrative. The company achieved a noteworthy revenue growth rate of 21.59% as of 30 September, 2023, showcasing a substantial increase in top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company stands out with a growth rate higher than the average among peers in the Financials sector.

Net Margin: JPMorgan Chase's net margin surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 31.9% net margin, the company effectively manages costs and achieves strong profitability.

Return on Equity (ROE): JPMorgan Chase's ROE surpasses industry standards, highlighting the company's exceptional financial performance. With an impressive 4.41% ROE, the company effectively utilizes shareholder equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): JPMorgan Chase's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 0.33%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: The company maintains a balanced debt approach with a debt-to-equity ratio below industry norms, standing at 1.41.

