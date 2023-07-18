Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Rating for Tractor Supply: Here's What You Need To Know

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of Tractor Supply TSCO and lower its price target from $270.00 to $255.00.

Shares of Tractor Supply are trading down 0.33% over the last 24 hours, at $210.12 per share.

A move to $255.00 would account for a 21.36% increase from the current share price.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply is the largest operator of retail farm and ranch stores in the United States. The company targets recreational farmers and ranchers and has little exposure to commercial and industrial farm operations. Currently, the company operates 2,083 of its namesake banners in 49 states, along with 189 Petsense by Tractor Supply stores and 81 Orscheln Farm and Home stores (to be converted to Tractor Supply banners). Stores are generally concentrated in rural communities, as opposed to urban and suburban areas. In fiscal 2022, revenue consisted primarily of livestock and pet (50%), hardware, tools, and truck (19%), and seasonal gift and toy (21%).

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.