Piper Sandler Maintains Neutral Rating for Travelers Companies: Here's What You Need To Know

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain its Neutral rating of Travelers Companies TRV and lower its price target from $208.00 to $176.00.

Shares of Travelers Companies are trading down 1.81% over the last 24 hours, at $169.47 per share.

A move to $176.00 would account for a 3.85% increase from the current share price.

About Travelers Companies

Travelers offers a broad product range and participates in both commercial and personal insurance lines. Its commercial operations offer a variety of coverage types for companies of any size but concentrate on serving midsize businesses. Its personal lines are roughly evenly split between auto and homeowners insurance. Travelers derives 6% of its premiums from foreign markets.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.