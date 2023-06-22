Deutsche Bank Maintains Buy Rating for Dollar Tree: Here's What You Need To Know

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Dollar Tree DLTR and raise its price target from $161.00 to $162.00.

Shares of Dollar Tree are trading up 0.77% over the last 24 hours, at $143.87 per share.

A move to $162.00 would account for a 12.6% increase from the current share price.

Dollar Tree operates discount stores in the U.S. and Canada, including 8,134 shops under its namesake banner and 8,206 Family Dollar units (as of the end of fiscal 2022). The eponymous chain features branded and own-label goods, with most items priced at $1.25. Around 45% of Dollar Tree stores' fiscal 2022 sales came from consumables (including food, health and beauty, and household paper and cleaning products), nearly 50% from variety items (including toys and housewares), and just over 5% from seasonal goods. Family Dollar features branded and private-label goods at prices generally ranging from $1 to $10, with over 77% of fiscal 2022 sales from consumables, 9% from seasonal/electronic items (including prepaid phones and toys), 8% from home products, and 6% from apparel and accessories.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

