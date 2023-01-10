Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight Rating for Unum: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain its Equal-Weight rating of Unum UNM and raise its price target from $45.00 to $48.00.

Shares of Unum are trading up 1.07% over the last 24 hours, at $40.75 per share.

A move to $48.00 would account for a 17.79% increase from the current share price.

About Unum

Unum Group is a provider of group and individual income protection insurance products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and other countries. It is the largest domestic disability insurer, with the majority of premiums generated from employer plans. The company also offers a complementary portfolio of other insurance products, including long-term care insurance, life insurance, and employer- and employee-paid group benefits. It has the following operating business segments: Unum US, Unum International, and Colonial Life. The majority of the revenue is earned from the Unum US segment. The firm markets its products primarily through brokers.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

