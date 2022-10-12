What To Know About UBS's Upgrade of Norwegian Cruise Line

UBS upgraded its rating of Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH to Buy with a price target of $15.00, changing its price target from $18.00 to $15.00.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line are trading up 7.18% over the last 24 hours, at $12.46 per share.

A move to $15.00 would account for a 20.34% increase from the current share price.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line is the world's third-largest cruise company by berths (at more than 62,000), operating 29 ships across three brands (Norwegian, Oceania, and Regent Seven Seas), offering both freestyle and luxury cruising. The company has redeployed its entire fleet as of May 2022. With eight passenger vessels on order among its brands through 2027 (representing 20,000 incremental berths), Norwegian is increasing capacity faster than its peers, expanding its brand globally. Norwegian sailed to around 500 global destinations before the pandemic.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.