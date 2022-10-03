Raymond James Maintains Outperform Rating for Rent-A-Center: Here's What You Need To Know

Raymond James has decided to maintain its Outperform rating of Rent-A-Center RCII and lower its price target from $35.00 to $28.00.

Shares of Rent-A-Center are trading up 4.14% over the last 24 hours, at $18.23 per share.

A move to $28.00 would account for a 53.55% increase from the current share price.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center Inc offers rent-to-own purchasing options for appliances, computers, smartphones, furniture, and related items. Customers make rental payments with the option to own the product after completing rent-to-own agreements. The company's operating segments are Rent-a-Center business, which includes company-owned stores and online platform; preferred lease, which provides lease-to-own options through third-party retailers; Mexico, which includes company-owned stores in Mexico; and franchising, which sells rental merchandise to intermediate franchisees for royalties and startup fees. The majority of revenue comes from repeat customers in the Rent-a-Center business segment of the U.S.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.