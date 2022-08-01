Truist Securities Maintains Buy Rating for Procter & Gamble: Here's What You Need To Know

Truist Securities has decided to maintain its Buy rating of Procter & Gamble PG and lower its price target from $175.00 to $160.00.

Shares of Procter & Gamble are trading up 2.45% over the last 24 hours, at $142.31 per share.

A move to $160.00 would account for a 12.43% increase from the current share price.

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $75 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including 21 that generate more than $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. P&G sold its last remaining food brand, Pringles, to Kellogg in calendar 2012. Sales outside its home turf represent around 55% of the firm's consolidated total, with around one third coming from emerging markets.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.