Keybanc Maintains Overweight Rating for PROG Holdings: Here's What You Need To Know

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Overweight rating of PROG Holdings PRG and lower its price target from $40.00 to $36.00.

Shares of PROG Holdings are trading down 1.15% over the last 24 hours, at $17.20 per share.

A move to $36.00 would account for a 109.3% increase from the current share price.

About PROG Holdings

PROG Holdings Inc is a provider of lease-purchase solutions through more than 30,000 retail partner locations in 46 states and the district of Columbia, including e-commerce merchants. The firm operates in two segments Progressive Leasing and Vive Financial. The majority of the firm's revenue is derived from the Progressive Leasing segment that offers lease-to-own transactions mainly to credit-challenged consumers, through point-of-sale and e-commerce retail partners, via in-store, mobile, and online solutions.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.