Keybanc Maintains Underweight Rating for Pinnacle West Capital: Here's What You Need To Know

by Benzinga Insights, Benzinga Staff Writer
July 19, 2022 12:40 PM | 1 min read

Keybanc has decided to maintain its Underweight rating of Pinnacle West Capital PNW and lower its price target from $64.00 to $62.00.

Shares of Pinnacle West Capital are trading down 0.02% over the last 24 hours, at $69.92 per share.

A move to $62.00 would account for a 11.32% decline from the current share price.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West is a holding company whose principal subsidiary is Arizona Public Service, a vertically integrated electric utility that serves 1.3 million customers across a 35,000-square-mile territory in central Arizona, including Phoenix. APS owns or leases more than 6 gigawatts of power generation capacity, including a 29% ownership stake in the largest nuclear plant in the U.S., Palo Verde. About half of the electricity that APS supplies to customers comes from clean energy sources, including nuclear.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along with analyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

