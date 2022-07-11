What To Know About Evercore ISI Group's Downgrade of 1Life Healthcare

Evercore ISI Group downgraded its rating of 1Life Healthcare ONEM to In-Line with a price target of $12.00, changing its price target from $11.00 to $12.00.

Shares of 1Life Healthcare are trading down 7.84% over the last 24 hours, at $10.64 per share.

A move to $12.00 would account for a 12.73% increase from the current share price.

About 1Life Healthcare

1Life Healthcare Inc is a membership-based and technology-powered primary care platform with seamless digital health and inviting in-office care, convenient to where people work, shop, live, and click. Its vision is to provide members with better health and better care while reducing costs. Its mission is to transform healthcare for all through its human-centred, technology-powered model. The company and the One Medical entities do business under the One Medical brand.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.