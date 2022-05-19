Morgan Stanley Downgrades Under Armour: Here's What You Need To Know

Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating of Under Armour UAA to Equal-Weight with a price target of $11.00, changing its price target from $14.00 to $11.00.

Shares of Under Armour are trading down 10.19% over the last 24 hours, at $9.46 per share.

A move to $11.00 would account for a 16.32% increase from the current share price.

About Under Armour

Under Armour develops, markets, and distributes athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories in North America and other territories. Consumers of its apparel include professional and amateur athletes, sponsored college and professional teams, and people with active lifestyles. The company sells merchandise through wholesale and direct-to-consumer channels, including e-commerce and more than 400 total global factory house and brand house stores. Under Armour also operates a digital fitness app called MapMyFitness. The Baltimore-based company was founded in 1996.

About Analyst Ratings

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.