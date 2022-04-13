Stifel Downgrades Rating to Hold for Reynolds Consumer, Lowers Price Target To $31

Stifel downgraded its rating of Reynolds Consumer REYN to Hold with a price target of $31.00, changing its price target from $33.00 to $31.00.

Shares of Reynolds Consumer are trading down 3.6% over the last 24 hours, at $28.38 per share.

A move to $31.00 would account for a 9.23% increase from the current share price.

About Reynolds Consumer

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc is a provider of household products. The firm is engaged in production and sales of cooking products, waste & storage products, and tableware. It operates through four reportable segments namely, Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware and Presto Products. The company generates revenue through the United States.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.