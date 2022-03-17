 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Fortinet
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 17, 2022 11:03am
Expert Ratings For Fortinet

Within the last quarter, Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 4 1 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 4 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fortinet. The company has an average price target of $327.0 with a high of $360.00 and a low of $250.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Fortinet over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 11.38% from the previous average price target of $369.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FTNT

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022WedbushMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Feb 2022Raymond JamesMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FTNT

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

