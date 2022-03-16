 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 16, 2022 3:06pm   Comments
Share:
Where Procter & Gamble Stands With Analysts

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $172.25 versus the current price of Procter & Gamble at $148.55, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Procter & Gamble over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 3.61% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PG

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jan 2022RBC CapitalMaintainsSector Perform
Jan 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for PG

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (PG)

Peering Into Procter & Gamble Company's Recent Short Interest
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
Irwin Simon, At The Helm Of One Of The Biggest Cannabis Operators, Tilray: Meet Our Keynote Speakers
More Non-US Companies Restricted Services In Russia After US Counterparts
Philip Morris Suspends Investment In Russia
Procter & Gamble Whale Trades For March 07
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
SEDGB of A SecuritiesMaintains411.0
PTLOPiper SandlerMaintains28.0
AOUTLake StreetMaintains26.0
RAPTPiper SandlerMaintains52.0
OCXLake StreetMaintains6.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com