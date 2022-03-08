 Skip to main content

What 6 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Bed Bath & Beyond
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 08, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Within the last quarter, Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 2 2 2
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 1 1
3M Ago 0 0 0 1 1

According to 6 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bed Bath & Beyond has an average price target of $13.67 with a high of $18.00 and a low of $10.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Bed Bath & Beyond over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has decreased by 15.46% from the previous average price target of $16.17.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BBBY

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsSell
Jan 2022Telsey Advisory GroupMaintainsMarket Perform

