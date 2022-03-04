 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Broadcom
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 1:03pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Broadcom

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 7 12 1 0 0
Last 30D 3 3 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 4 8 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 20 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Broadcom. The company has an average price target of $689.1 with a high of $775.00 and a low of $620.00.

Below is a summary of how these 20 analysts rated Broadcom over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

This current average has increased by 10.81% from the previous average price target of $621.90.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for AVGO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsOverweight
Mar 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
TRQTD SecuritiesUpgrades32.0
PRTSLake StreetInitiates Coverage On18.0
WBBenchmarkMaintains56.0
KRBMO CapitalMaintains57.0
BIGLoop CapitalMaintains38.0
