 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fate Therapeutics
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 04, 2022 9:21am   Comments
Share:
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Fate Therapeutics

Within the last quarter, Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

In the last 3 months, 4 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Fate Therapeutics. The company has an average price target of $93.25 with a high of $122.00 and a low of $62.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Fate Therapeutics over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.87% from the previous average price target of $97.00.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for FATE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy
Dec 2021Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Dec 2021WedbushUpgradesNeutralOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for FATE

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (FATE)

Looking Into Fate Therapeutics's Return On Capital Employed
Fate Therapeutics: Q4 Earnings Insights
Earnings Scheduled For February 28, 2022
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Feb. 27-March 5): Earnings, Multiple Regulatory Decisions Take The Spotlight
Fate Therapeutics's Earnings: A Preview
Earnings Outlook For Fate Therapeutics
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
VPGSidoti & Co.Maintains48.0
AZYOCowen & Co.Maintains13.0
KNXSusquehannaUpgrades69.0
WB86 ResearchUpgrades35.0
JRVRB. Riley SecuritiesMaintains31.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com