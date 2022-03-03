 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Teladoc Health
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 03, 2022
Within the last quarter, Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 3 5 6 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 2 5 5 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 1 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 14 analysts have an average price target of $100.36 versus the current price of Teladoc Health at $72.55, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 14 analysts rated Teladoc Health over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average represents a 28.27% increase from the previous average price target of $139.92.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Benzinga tracks 150 analyst firms and reports on their stock expectations. Analysts typically arrive at their conclusions by predicting how much money a company will make in the future, usually the upcoming five years, and how risky or predictable that company's revenue streams are.

Analysts attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish their ratings on stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter or whenever the company has a major update.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TDOC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Argus ResearchUpgradesHoldBuy
Feb 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsOutperform
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsHold

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

