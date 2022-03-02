 Skip to main content

Analyst Ratings For Hormel Foods
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 02, 2022 12:03pm   Comments
Within the last quarter, Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 0 5 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 3 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 2 0 0

These 5 analysts have an average price target of $47.2 versus the current price of Hormel Foods at $50.72, implying downside.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Hormel Foods over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 4.89% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

Latest Ratings for HRL

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022JP MorganMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Credit SuisseMaintainsNeutral
Mar 2022Piper SandlerMaintainsNeutral

