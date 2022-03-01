 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Comcast
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 2:03pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Comcast

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 3 0 0 0
3M Ago 1 1 1 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Comcast has an average price target of $57.86 with a high of $65.00 and a low of $50.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Comcast over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 12.11% from the previous average price target of $65.83.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for CMCSA

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022Truist SecuritiesDowngradesBuyHold
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for CMCSA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (CMCSA)

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For March 1, 2022
If You Invested $1,000 In Comcast Stock When Peacock Was Announced, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Here Are Our Favorite Super Bowl LVI Commercials: Do You Agree?
Ouch! NBC's Winter Olympics Coverage Down 42% From Four Years Earlier
Superhero Anthology From Game Of Thrones Author Coming To Marvel Comics: Here Are The Details
Tesla Doesn't Run Super Bowl LVI Commercial, Still Gets Free Ad Space
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
WMBStifelMaintains34.0
TPTXStifelMaintains45.0
TREXStifelMaintains120.0
RKLBStifelMaintains23.0
NTRStifelMaintains100.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com