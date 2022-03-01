 Skip to main content

What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Blueprint Medicines
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 12:31pm   Comments
What 5 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Blueprint Medicines

Over the past 3 months, 5 analysts have published their opinion on Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 2 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 0 2 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Blueprint Medicines. The company has an average price target of $97.8 with a high of $120.00 and a low of $82.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Blueprint Medicines over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 17.26% from the previous average price target of $118.20.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BPMC

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022CitigroupInitiates Coverage OnNeutral
Feb 2022SVB LeerinkDowngradesOutperformMarket Perform
Feb 2022HC Wainwright & Co.MaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for BPMC

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

