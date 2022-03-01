 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Analyst Ratings For EPAM Sys
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 11:05am   Comments
Share:
Analyst Ratings For EPAM Sys

EPAM Sys (NYSE:EPAM) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 1 1 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 1 1 1 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

These 4 analysts have an average price target of $555.25 versus the current price of EPAM Sys at $200.6101, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated EPAM Sys over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 27.65% from the previous average price target of $767.50.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for EPAM

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022StifelMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Piper SandlerDowngradesOverweightNeutral
Feb 2022NeedhamMaintainsBuy

View More Analyst Ratings for EPAM

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (EPAM)

67 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Market Session
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Drops Over 500 Points; Crude Oil Up 4.5%
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
42 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Mid-Day Market Update: Nasdaq Turns Positive; Renewable Energy Group Shares Spike Higher
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
MOSStifelMaintains55.0
NRDYNeedhamMaintains8.0
MRTXStifelMaintains118.0
GLPStifelMaintains26.0
EPAMStifelMaintains385.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com