 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Where Twitter Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
March 01, 2022 9:11am   Comments
Share:
Where Twitter Stands With Analysts

Over the past 3 months, 7 analysts have published their opinion on Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 2 2 1 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 1 2 1 0
2M Ago 2 0 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Twitter has an average price target of $48.86 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $34.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Twitter over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 29.63% from the previous average price target of $69.43.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for TWTR

DateFirmActionFromTo
Mar 2022BenchmarkInitiates Coverage OnHold
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsEqual-Weight
Feb 2022BarclaysMaintainsUnderweight

View More Analyst Ratings for TWTR

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (TWTR)

Twitter Is Ramping Up Bitcoin And Ethereum Related Offerings But That's Not Enough To Impress Cathie Wood Right Now
If You Invested $1,000 In Bored Ape Yacht Club At Launch, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
Bill Ackman Wants Biden To Do More In Fight Against Russia; Says It's Time To Show 'What America Stands For'
Elon Musk Delivers Starlink Satellites To Ukraine For Maintaining Internet Amid Invasion
Shaquille O'Neal Switches From Ethereum To Solana In Twitter Name: Here Are The Details
AMC Is One Step Closer To Accepting Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
OASRBC CapitalMaintains170.0
WDAYWells FargoMaintains340.0
NOGRBC CapitalMaintains36.0
SAILWells FargoMaintains55.0
NLSNRBC CapitalMaintains20.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com