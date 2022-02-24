 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Hertz Global Holdings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 3:13pm   Comments
Expert Ratings For Hertz Global Holdings

Within the last quarter, Hertz Global Holdings (NASDAQ:HTZ) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 4 2 0 0
Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 2 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

According to 7 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Hertz Global Holdings has an average price target of $30.0 with a high of $36.00 and a low of $26.00.

Below is a summary of how these 7 analysts rated Hertz Global Holdings over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has decreased by 3.23% from the previous average price target of $31.00.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for HTZ

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Deutsche BankMaintainsBuy
Jan 2022BarclaysMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022OppenheimerInitiates Coverage OnOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for HTZ

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

