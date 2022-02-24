 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Expert Ratings For Westlake
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 24, 2022 12:13pm   Comments
Share:
Expert Ratings For Westlake

Over the past 3 months, 6 analysts have published their opinion on Westlake (NYSE:WLK) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 3 0 1
Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 0 2 0 1
3M Ago 0 0 1 0 0

These 6 analysts have an average price target of $119.5 versus the current price of Westlake at $104.54, implying upside.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated Westlake over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 6.22% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Ratings come from analysts, or specialists within banking and financial systems that report for specific stocks or defined sectors (typically once per quarter for each stock). Analysts usually derive their information from company conference calls and meetings, financial statements, and conversations with important insiders to reach their decisions.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for WLK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022CitigroupMaintainsBuy
Feb 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022Goldman SachsMaintainsNeutral

View More Analyst Ratings for WLK

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

 

Related Articles (WLK)

Westlake Chemical's Ex-Dividend Date Is Sunday, Here's What You Need To Know
Earnings Scheduled For February 22, 2022
5 Value Stocks In The Basic Materials Sector
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For January 18, 2022
What 4 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Westlake Chemical
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-AARAnalyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ICLRDeutsche BankMaintains235.0
ONEMDeutsche BankMaintains16.0
TROXDeutsche BankMaintains26.0
TECKDeutsche BankMaintains40.0
IRDeutsche BankMaintains58.0
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com