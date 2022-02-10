 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Pfizer
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 11:02am   Comments
Expert Ratings For Pfizer

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pfizer has an average price target of $58.82 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $51.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Pfizer over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 11.78% from the previous average price target of $52.62.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

Related Articles (PFE)

Pfizer, Moderna COVID-19 Boosters Effectiveness Wanes After Four Months: CDC Study
Why Pfizer Shares Are Trading Lower Today
Why BioNTech Shares Are Falling Today
CStone's Commercialization Capacity Put to Test With Latest Drug Approval
Biohaven/Pfizer Partnered Rimegepant Asia-Pacific Migraine Trial Meets Primary Endpoints
JAK Inhibitors Come Under EMA Scrutiny On Safety Concerns: All You Need To Know
