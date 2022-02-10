 Skip to main content

Where Pfizer Stands With Analysts
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 10, 2022 10:08am   Comments
Over the past 3 months, 11 analysts have published their opinion on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 2 3 6 0 0
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 2 1 3 0 0
3M Ago 0 2 2 0 0

According to 11 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Pfizer has an average price target of $58.82 with a high of $70.00 and a low of $51.00.

Below is a summary of how these 11 analysts rated Pfizer over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 11.78% over the past month.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts will also offer forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide further guidance on stocks. Investors who use analyst ratings should note that this specialized advice comes from humans and may be subject to error.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for PFE

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsEqual-Weight
Jan 2022Wells FargoMaintainsOverweight
Jan 2022B of A SecuritiesUpgradesNeutralBuy

