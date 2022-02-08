 Skip to main content

Thinking About Buying Stock In Nio, Xpeng, Li Auto Or Meta Platforms?
Henry Khederian , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 08, 2022 9:29am   Comments
One of the most common questions traders have about stocks is “Why Is It Moving?”

That’s why Benzinga created the Why Is It Moving, or WIIM, feature in Benzinga Pro. WIIMs are a one-sentence description as to why a stock is moving.

Analysts and brokerage firms often use ratings when they issue stock recommendations to stock traders.

Analysts arrive at stock ratings by researching public financial statements, communicating with executives and customers and following industry trends.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage on Nio Inc - ADR (NYSE: NIO) Tuesday morning with an Overweight rating and announced a price target of $34.

Nio is trading flat at $24.01 in Tuesday's pre-market session.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage on Xpeng Inc - ADR (NYSE: XPEV) with an Overweight rating.

Xpeng is trading lower by 0.6% at $36.65.

Barclays analyst Jiong Shao initiated coverage on Li Auto Inc (NASDAQ: LI) with an Overweight rating and announces price target of $32.

Li Auto is trading lower by 0.5% at $28.49.

KGI Securities analyst Freddy Chen downgraded Meta Platforms Inc (NASDAQ: FB) from Outperform to Neutral and announces $270 price target.

Meta Platforms is trading lower by 1% at $222.60.

Photo courtesy of Nio. 

Latest Ratings for NIO

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022BarclaysInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
Jan 2022MacquarieInitiates Coverage OnOutperform
Nov 2021Deutsche BankReiteratesBuy

