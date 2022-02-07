 Skip to main content

Expert Ratings For Bank of New York Mellon
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
February 07, 2022 9:33am   Comments
Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) has observed the following analyst ratings within the last quarter:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 1 1 0 2 0
Last 30D 0 0 0 1 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 1 1 0 0 0
3M Ago 0 0 0 1 0

According to 4 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, Bank of New York Mellon has an average price target of $65.75 with a high of $72.00 and a low of $59.00.

Below is a summary of how these 4 analysts rated Bank of New York Mellon over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This current average has increased by 8.0% from the previous average price target of $60.88.

Analyst Ratings: What Are They?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts also offer predictions for helpful metrics such as earnings, revenue, and growth estimates to provide further guidance as to what to do with certain tickers. It is important to keep in mind that while stock and sector analysts are specialists, they are also human and can only forecast their beliefs to traders.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for BK

DateFirmActionFromTo
Feb 2022Morgan StanleyMaintainsUnderweight
Jan 2022Seaport GlobalMaintainsBuy
Dec 2021JP MorganUpgradesNeutralOverweight

