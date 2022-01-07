QQQ
-3.60
387.62
-0.94%
BTC/USD
-1210.24
41872.07
-2.81%
DIA
+ 0.66
361.73
+ 0.18%
SPY
-1.02
468.96
-0.22%
TLT
-1.35
144.64
-0.94%
GLD
+ 0.49
166.50
+ 0.29%

Expert Ratings For Principal Financial Gr

byBenzinga Insights
January 7, 2022 12:10 pm
Share to Linkedin Share to Twitter Share to Facebook Share to Print License More
Expert Ratings For Principal Financial Gr

Within the last quarter, Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish
Total Ratings 0 1 3 0 1
Last 30D 0 0 1 0 0
1M Ago 0 0 0 0 0
2M Ago 0 0 0 0 1
3M Ago 0 1 2 0 0

In the last 3 months, 5 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Principal Financial Gr. The company has an average price target of $71.6 with a high of $76.00 and a low of $64.00.

Below is a summary of how these 5 analysts rated Principal Financial Gr over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the move negative analysts are on the stock

price target chart

This average price target has increased by 2.29% over the past month.

What Are Analyst Ratings?

Analysts are specialists within banking and financial systems that typically report for specific stocks or within defined sectors. These people research company financial statements, sit in conference calls and meetings, and speak with relevant insiders to determine what are known as analyst ratings for stocks. Typically, analysts will rate each stock once a quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

This article was generated by Benzinga’s automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

For the latest in financial news, exclusive stories, memes follow Benzinga on Twitter, Facebook & Instagram. For the best interviews, stock market talk & videos, subscribe to Benzinga Podcasts and our YouTube channel.

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted-In:

Analyst Ratings

Related Articles

Morgan Stanley Maintains Equal-Weight on Principal Financial Gr, Raises Price Target to $75

Morgan Stanley maintains Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) with a Equal-Weight and raises the price target from $73 to $75. read more
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021

Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For December 3, 2021

  read more

Goldman Sachs Initiates Coverage On Principal Financial Gr with Sell Rating, Announces Price Target of $64

Goldman Sachs analyst Alex Scott initiates coverage on Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) with a Sell rating and announces Price Target of $64. read more

RBC Capital Maintains Sector Perform on Principal Financial Gr, Raises Price Target to $71

RBC Capital analyst Mark Dwelle maintains Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) with a Sector Perform and raises the price target from $67 to $71. read more